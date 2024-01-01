Meet school dropout who slept on station, started work with Rs 1000, now owns Rs 36,000 crore company, net worth is…

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet school dropout who slept on station, started work with Rs 1000, now owns Rs 36,000 crore company, net worth is…

Billionaire Satyanarayan Nuwal’s life was full of adversities and there was a time when he used to sleep at the railway station due to lack of money.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 08:23 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The life journey of billionaire businessman Satyanarayan Nuwal, who founded Solar Industries India in 1995, is a typical rags-to-riches story and it highlights the importance of unwavering hard work, persistence and determination to achieve success. 

Satyanarayan Nuwal belongs to a middle-class family who was born in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.  Nuwal’s father was a government employee but Nuwal was passionate about doing business from a young age and he fulfilled his goal by establishing an ink manufacturing unit when he was only 18. The business failed later but Nuwal persisted and kept on trying several businesses before establishing a company now worth Rs 36,000 crore.

Nuwal’s life has been full of adversities and there was a time when he used to sleep at the railway station because of lack of money. He dropped out of school after Class 10 and never went to college due to the responsibilities of sustaining the family.

His father was a patwari and after his retirement in 1971, the family went through a lot of hardships. Nuwal married when he was just 19. In 1977, Nuwal came to Balharshah in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and this transformed his life forever. In Balharshah, Nuwal met Abdul Sattar Allahbhai, who was a dealer in explosives used for digging wells, building roads and digging mines.

After some months, Nuwal started a business with Abdul Sattar by paying Rs 1,000 a month to Abdul Sattar. Initially, Nuwal paid money to Sattar to use his license to trade in explosives. Thereafter the officials of Imperial Chemical Industries, a British firm, noticed Nuwal and this opened new avenues for him. Nuwal’s company currently produces everything from explosives and propellants to grenades, drones and warheads as part of the Make in India mission. The market value for the solar industry grew 1,700% in a decade. From 1,765 crores in 2012, the business has scaled more than Rs 35,000 crore by November 2022. While Nuwal's net worth rose to USD 2.2 billion (around Rs 19000 crore).

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

    DNA TV Show: PM Modi to launch projects worth 15,700 crores in Ayodhya

    Shakira's giant bronze statue unveiled in her Colombian hometown

    School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

    Man kisses and helps snake shed its skin, viral video leaves internet divided

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

    Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE