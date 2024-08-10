Twitter
Meet school dropout who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20, now owns Rs 104 crore company, got famous for..

Chinu had to leave home during Class 10 at St Aloysius School in Mumbai. Unable to complete her studies, she started selling knives and coaster sets door-to-door, making just Rs 20 a day.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 06:31 PM IST

Meet school dropout who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20, now owns Rs 104 crore company, got famous for..
Self-made women who have travelled from immense adversities to staggering success are ultimate inspiration for youth today. One such epitome of unflinching dedication is Chinu Kala, the Director of Rubans Accessories.

When Chinu was just 15, she left her home because of family problems, with only Rs 300 and some clothes. She battled adverse situations, even slept at a Mumbai railway station for two days. 

Chinu had to leave home during Class 10 at St Aloysius School in Mumbai. Unable to complete her studies, she started selling knives and coaster sets door-to-door, making just Rs 20 a day. Despite many rejections, she didn’t quit.

In 2007, she participated in the Gladrags Mrs India beauty pageant and was among the top 10 finalists. Even though she earned well from modelling, she knew it wasn;t her ultimate calling. In 2004, she got married to Amit, who is currently also a director at Rubans.

Thereafter in 2014, Chinu invested Rs 3 lakh to establish Rubans Accessories and personally handled customers at the kiosk. By 2018, Rubans Accessories had grown to five outlets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi. The brand has sold one million accessories so far.

Presently, Chinu Kala lives in a massive house in Bengaluru with her husband and daughter, driving a BMW 5 series. Even now, she works 15 hours every day. Her target for Rubans to have 25% of the fashion jewelry market share in India.

Now, Rubans Accessories is a Rs 104 crore fashion jewelry brand, which is a testament to Chinu Kala's strength and success.

 

