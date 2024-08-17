Meet 9th pass who worked as labourer at 14 for Rs 30, now owns Rs 17000 crore firm, donated Rs 21 crore, he is richest..

Gupta belongs to a family of cotton dealers in Punjab. He was forced to drop out of school when he was just 14 years old after the 9th grade due to financial constraints. Therefore, he started doing menial jobs such as making candles and cement pipes for a salary of Rs 30 a day.

Rags to riches stories are the most inspiring events featuring people who don’t quit even in the face of numerous obstacles. One such motivational life story is of Rajinder Gupta, the Chairman of Trident Group, which is a prestigious company in the textile and paper industry in India.

After battling adverse situations for several years, he then chose to make a momentous decision in the 1980s. In 1985, he established a fertilizer factory, Abhishek Industries with an investment of Rs 6.5 crore. In 1991, he established a joint company called Katai Mill, which later became profitable.

later, Gupta chose to venture into textiles, paper, and chemical industries. He established numerous units of his company in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh namely Trident Group.

Presently, they have made retail giants like JCPenney, Walmart and Luxury and Linen as their customers.

After working in his business group for numerous years, 64-year-old Gupta resigned from the Board of Directors of Trident in 2022 due to personal reasons. He is currently the Chairman of Trident Limited, the flagship company of Trident Group. He also received the Padma Shri in 2007. Presently, his net wealth is worth Rs 12,368 crore.

For his flourishing career and success, he is regarded by peers as Punjab’s Dhirubhai Ambani. Recently, he donated Rs 21 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).