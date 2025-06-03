Its chemical-free formula and traditional taste make it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

As more people choose natural and healthy food options, the soft drink industry is also changing. One such success story is Lahori Zeera, a homegrown brand that offers a traditional Indian beverage made without chemicals. Today, it stands as a strong competitor to global names like Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Lahori Zeera’s journey began in a simple home kitchen. Three cousins—Saurabh Munjal, Saurabh Bhutna, and Nikhil Doda—came together in 2017 to launch the drink under their company, Archian Foods Pvt. Ltd., based in Fatehgarh, Punjab. The idea started when Nikhil created a cumin-based drink, which his cousins liked so much that they decided to turn it into a business.

What started as a single drink quickly became a range of products. Lahori Zeera became the flagship product, followed by Lahori Nimbu, Lahori Kacha Aam, and Lahori Shikanji. All these drinks are inspired by traditional Indian recipes and street-style flavours.

Unlike most soft drinks that contain artificial ingredients, Lahori Zeera is made from natural items like Lahori namak (rock salt). Its chemical-free formula and traditional taste make it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

The name “Lahori” connects the drink to Indian culinary heritage. According to CEO Saurabh Munjal, the brand celebrates the flavors of Indian kitchens and street food culture. The use of Lahori Namak, a type of rock salt commonly used in Indian cooking, inspired the brand name.

The drink is now a household name in states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. From producing 96,000 bottles a day in the beginning, Lahori Zeera now manufactures up to 2 million bottles daily at its plant in Rupnagar, Punjab.

The company’s financial growth has been just as impressive. Archian Foods earned Rs 80 crore in revenue in FY21, jumped to Rs 250 crore in FY22, and reached Rs 312 crore last year, according to media reports.

From a small kitchen experiment to a Rs 312 crore business, Lahori Zeera shows how Indian traditions and healthy choices can come together to create a big impact.