Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Saurabh Munjal, founder of famous Lahori Zeera whose firm earned Rs 250 crore revenue, his big plan is...

Lahori Zeera is currently well-known in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, it was made available in eight other states.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Saurabh Munjal, founder of famous Lahori Zeera whose firm earned Rs 250 crore revenue, his big plan is...
File photo

Saurabh Munjal, Saurabh Bhutna, and Nikhil Doda, three cousins, founded Archian Foods in 2017 with the goal of bringing better-tasting, category-defining "desi" drinks to India, focusing on both rural and urban markets.

The Mohali-based firm developed its brand Lahori after realising that, barring the top two to three competitors, there aren't many organised players in the homegrown/desi drink category.

Saurabh Munjal, CEO and Co-founder of Lahori, tells his story to yourstory.com that "We chose to maintain a traditional moniker for our drinks because the Indian cuisine and street food of this nation serve as the inspiration for our whole product line. Rock salt, also known as Lahori, is another essential component in the majority of our recipes. That is how the term "Lahori" was coined.”

Lahori Zeera is currently well-known in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, it was made available in eight other states. 

Lahori Zeera revenue:

Currently, the company makes over 20 lakh bottles daily. Verlinvest made a 15 million dollar investment in the startup in 2022 after realising the potential of the business. The business made Rs 80 crore in sales in FY 2021. In FY 22, it brought in over 250 crores in income. The company also expects to earn a revenue of around 1000 crores in comings years.

About Saurabh Munjal: 
In Punjab, Saurabh Munjal was born into a family of entrepreneurs. He has a regulated B2B pharma company with his brother and father. As a result of business discussions being a regular occurrence at the dinner table since he was young, entrepreneurship skills came naturally to him. He did his schooling from St. Stephens School. At Punjab University, he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He completed his MBA at the Management Development Institute of Singapore. In Singapore, Saurabh also finished a course in entrepreneurship.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
Lionel Messi wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, take a look at PSG star's other historic achievements
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Photos of luxurious private jets of Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN HSE Class 12 Result 2023 on May 8: Check all important dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.