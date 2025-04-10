Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud lives at Al Yamamah Palace. Constructed in 1983 in Riyadh, the Al Yamamah Palace is spread over 4 million square feet and has been made in the local Najdi style.

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, often called MBS, is the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. He is the son of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his third wife, Fahdah bint Falaḥ ibn Sultan. As a key figure in Saudi politics and global economics, he stands at the helm of one of the wealthiest royal families in the world.

Born on 31 August 1985, Mohammed graduated with a degree in law from King Saud University in Riyadh in 2007. He went on to establish several businesses and a foundation to encourage entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia. In 2009, he officially took on his father’s role as governor of Riyadh.

In 2012, Mohammed was made Crown Prince, and when King Abdullah passed away in January 2015, Salman became king. Mohammed was immediately appointed as the country’s Defence Minister.

Mohammed bin Salman is considered one of the richest individuals in the world, with an estimated net worth of $25 billion. His wealth is largely drawn from the immense fortunes of Saudi Arabia’s ruling family, the House of Saud, which has a combined net worth of about $1.4 trillion- approximately 16 times the wealth of the British royal family.

This vast fortune is mainly due to Saudi Arabia’s oil reserves, which the royal family has controlled for decades. Mohammed’s wealth also includes investments in various industries, such as infrastructure, technology, and international business.

The House of Saud is known for its opulent lifestyle, with their palaces showcasing their incredible wealth. One of the most notable is the Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, built in 1983. Spanning over 4 million square feet, it features traditional Najdi designs, intricately carved ceilings, sculpted walls, and Italian marble floors.

Their luxury extends beyond palaces. The family owns private planes, such as a customised Boeing 747-400, which includes bedrooms, gold-plated bathrooms, and other extravagant features. They are essentially flying mansions.

The royal family also boasts some of the world’s most luxurious car collections. Saudi billionaire Turki Bin Abdullah, for instance, owns an impressive fleet worth $22 million. His collection includes a Bentley, a Mercedes Jeep, a Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe. The highlight of his collection is a gold-plated Lamborghini Aventador SV worth $1.2 million, reflecting the extravagant lifestyle of the House of Saud.