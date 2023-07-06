Meet Satya Sinha, Virat Kohli’s business partner who runs his multi-crore gym chain; competing with Gold’s Gym, Cult Fit

Satya Sinha and Virat Kohli partner up for Chisel Fitness (File photo)

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the richest cricketers of all time and has a wide array of business investments, one of which is a gym chain called Chisel Fitness. To make Chisel a success, Kohli partnered up with a female gym trainer called Satya Sinha.

Virat Kohli, who is a fitness freak himself, found the right business partner in Satya Sinha, who has over two decades of experience in the fitness industry. Sinha is not just a fitness trainer, but one of the most innovative female entrepreneurs in the country.

Virat Kohli took his passion for fitness to the next step when he decided to invest Rs 90 crore in Satya Sinha and her idea of launching Chisel Fitness. While the company is currently situated in Bengaluru, it is expected to open 100 gym locations across the country.

Satya Sinha has already taken the Rs 90 crore investment to a total of nearly Rs 200 crore, turning it into a multi-million dollar gym chain. Satya Sinha came up with the idea of Chisel in 2015, an idea that intrigued Kohli so much that he ended up investing Rs 90 crore in the business.

Further, Sinha used to run a fitness company called Medifit. The fitness and health company was run by the husband-wife duo Dr Shardul Sinha and Satya Sinha. The company was established in 1999, but launched a new brand called Chisel in 2015.

Satya Sinha currently holds the position of Founder and Director of Chisel Fitness, with Virat Kohli being the biggest investor of the company. Satya and her husband have turned Chisel into a luxury gym chain, with specialized workout and weight loss programs, including special diets and therapies.

As quoted by Business Standard, Satya said about Chisel, “Fitness is all about being physical. You cannot just use some watch to track your calories and not work out. It has to be a combination of technology and the environment of where you go that motivates you to work out. We are thinking of coming out with our own brand, which can sync with our programmes.”

