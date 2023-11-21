Meet Microsoft chief with Rs 450 crore salary, hiring ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman with Rs 4167 crore net worth, he is...

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced that former CEO of OpenAI will be leading the AI research team at Microsoft.

Sam Altman, former CEO of OpenAI, is one of the most talked about names in the tech industry right now as the key executive behind ChatGPT has been sacked from his own company. Although OpenAI’s employees are protesting the board's decision to fire Altman, the entrepreneur has already been hired by 2.81 trillion dollar Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella to lead the AI research division. Sam Altman’s net worth is around Rs 4167 crore and it is a big decision for Indian origin Satya Nadella to hire an entrepreneur who has been making waves in the tech industry. One may say that having a vision and ability to make big decisions is Nadella genes as Satya is son of an IAS officer of the 1962 batch. Leading one of the biggest tech companies in the world, let’s know more about Satya Nadella.

Satya Nadella was born in Hyderabad in 1967. As mentioned earlier, his father was an IAS officer and his mother was a Sanskrit lecturer. Nadella completed his schooling from Hyderabad Public School and went to Karnataka for his bachelor's in electrical engineering. For his higher studies, Satya Nadella travelled to the US and he has been working there since then.

Before joining Microsoft and becoming one of the most recognised Indian-origin personalities across the globe, Satya Nadella worked at Sun Microsystems as a member of its technology staff. He joined Microsoft in 1992. Over the years he held various positions at the company before becoming the CEO in 2014. He is the third person after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer to hold the position.

Satya Nadella’s net worth is well over Rs 8000 crore. In FY 2021-2022, Satya Nadella's yearly compensation was 54.9 million dollars. He earned around 49 million dollars a year before. By current dollar rate, this translates into a whopping Rs 450 crore. Satya Nadella's base pay was 2.5 million dollars and he earned 42.3 million dollars as stock options.