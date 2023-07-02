Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Sashidhar Jagdishan, man who will lead Rs 4.14 lakh crore HDFC Bank post HDFC merger, his salary is...

Know about HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Sashidhar Jagadishan who will lead the bank after it's huge merger.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Meet Sashidhar Jagdishan, man who will lead Rs 4.14 lakh crore HDFC Bank post HDFC merger, his salary is...
Sashidhar Jagadishan, MD and CEO of HDFC Bank| Photo: PTI

The reverse merger of HDFC with its subsidiary HDFC Bank effective Saturday has increased the total business of the merged entity to over Rs 41 lakh crore, closer to the country's biggest lender SBI. The total business (deposit and advances) of State Bank of India (SBI) stood at Rs 70.30 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2023. However, the combined profit is higher at Rs 60,000 crore as compared to Rs 50,232 crore recorded by SBI in FY23. 

Post-merger, HDFC Bank became the fourth most valued lender in the world and narrowed the gap by asset size with state-owned SBI to be the second largest Indian bank. The total business of the merged entity stood at Rs 41 lakh crore at the end of March 2023. With the merger, the net worth of the entity would be over Rs 4.14 lakh crore.

Sashidhar Jagdishan is the MD and CEO of HDFC Bank. He was appointed as the CEO, MD in 2020. The Reserve Bank of India, in 2020, approved the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan who later took charge as HDFC Bank's new MD and CEO as Managing Director. Jagdishan has extensive knowledge and experience in the fields of banking, finance, and economics, it added.

Sashidhar started working at HDFC Bank in 1996 as a manager in the finance department. He played an important role in the growth of the Bank ever since. In 1999, Jagdishan became Business head - Finance and in 2008, the Chief Financial Officer of HDFC Bank. 

Read: Elon Musk imposes daily limits for Twitter users on reading tweets, here’s why

In 2019, he was appointed the 'Change Agent of the Bank' and given additional responsibilities of Legal and Secretarial, Human Resources, Corporate Communication, Infrastructure & Administration, and CSR.

Sashidhar studied Science (Physics) from Mumbai University in graduation and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He also holds a Master's degree in Economics of Money, Banking, and Finance from the University of Sheffield, UK.

According to the Economic Times 2022 report, Sashidhar Jagdishan gets a total compensation of Rs 6.51 crore. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Furious Salman Khan lashes out at housemates for 'lack of morality', threatens to leave show- Watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.