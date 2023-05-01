Headlines

Business

Meet Sankarsh Chanda, college dropout following Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's path, earned over Rs 100 crore in stock market

Know Sankarsh Chanda's story of dropping out of college and becoming one of the top stock market investors in India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Walking in the footsteps of big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a 24-year-old man from Hyderabad called Sankarsh Chanda started investing in the stock market and made crores. He started investing in the Indian stock market when he was only 17 years old. Chanda has made over 100 crores as of now. 

Sankarsh founded a fintech business that assists investors in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. The business was launched in 2017 after quitting Bennett University. He was pursuing a BTech Computer Science student. Chanda was studying the second year of BTech and he decided to discontinue his education to devote all of his time to stock trading. 

Sankarsh began stock market investing in 2016 after earning his class 12 diploma from a Hyderabad-area institution. He made additional investments over the following two years after beginning with just Rs 2,000. In one of his interviews, Sankarsh stated, “I invested about 1.5 lakh rupees in two years. The market value of my shares had gone up to Rs 13 lakh in two years." 

Read: Meet RG Chandramogan, college dropout who built Rs 18,000 crore business with just Rs 13,000

He sold shares in 2017 for Rs 8 lakh to launch his own business. He kept reinvesting the money he had made through startups. They then made a sizable profit. He stated, "My total assets are now 100 crores," to The Weekend Leader. It depends on my company's valuation in addition to my stock market investments. According to Sankarsh, 23, reading a piece by American economist Benjamin Graham piqued his interest in the stock market. At the age of 14 became recognised as the "Father of Value Investing."

