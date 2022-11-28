Meet Sankarsh Chanda, 23-year-old college dropout whose net worth is Rs 100 crore

Sankarsh Chanda's name has now also been included in the list of the biggest investors around the globe. This 23-year-old from Hyderabad began making investments in the Indian stock market when he was just 17 years old. He has just acquired 100 crores as of now.

Established a company at small age:

Savart, a fintech business that assists investors in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, was founded by Sankarsh. His company is officially known as Svobodha Infinity Investment Advisors Private Limited. Sankarsh launched the business in 2017 with a mere Rs 8 lakh investment after quitting Bennett University (Greater Noida). He was a B.Tech. computer science student. He took a break from his studies to focus on the stock market. The Weekend Leader said that as a second-year B.Tech student, he decided to discontinue his education to devote all of his time to stock trading. He had 35 workers when he began.

Made 100 crores worth of property:

Sankarsh began stock market investing in 2016 after earning his class 12 diploma from a Hyderabad-area institution. He made additional investments over the following two years after beginning with just Rs. 2,000. In one of his interviews, Sankarsh stated, “I invested about 1.5 lakh rupees in two years. The market value of my shares had gone up to Rs 13 lakh in two years."

He sold shares in 2017 for Rs 8 lakh to launch his own business. The remaining funds were saved for market investments. He kept reinvesting the money he had made through startups. They then made a sizable profit. He stated, "My total assets are now 100 crores," to The Weekend Leader. It depends on my company's valuation in addition to my stock market investments. According to Sankarsh, 23, reading a piece by American economist Benjamin Graham piqued his interest in the stock market. At the age of 14 became recognised as the "Father of Value Investing."

One of the company's applications must be downloaded to invest in Sankarsh's business. Previously, it cost just Rs 99 to subscribe to this; now, it costs Rs 4,999 annually. which went up to 299, and the subscription fee is now 4,999. For varied budgets, the app offers a variety of investment alternatives. Sankarsh contends that investing is so easy that even a modest sum can be used to get started.

The company made 12 lakh rupees in revenue in its first year, 14 lakh rupees in its second year, 32 lakh rupees in its third year, and 40 lakh rupees in its financial year 2020–21.

Sankarsh also published a book in 2016 titled Financial Nirvana. Thus, the distinction between business and investment is made. Additionally, it offers advice on how to comprehend the market and diversify your investments. For people interested in learning about money and investment, Sankarsh suggests reading The Intelligent Investor, Security Analysis, and The First Three Minutes of the Universe.