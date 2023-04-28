Meet Sanjiv Kapoor, former Jet Airways CEO, who has 20 years of aviation experience, his salary is...

Jet Airways CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor has quit the grounded airline, according to a source.

He joined the airline as the Chief Executive Officer in April of last year. The source said that Friday was the last working day for Kapoor at the airline.

There was no immediate comment from Kapoor. Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019 and later went into insolvency proceedings.

Jalan Kalrock consortium had emerged as the winning bidder for the once-storied carrier under the insolvency resolution process. However, with continuing differences with the lenders, the transfer of ownership of the airline to the consortium.

Sanjiv Kapoor said, “I am proud to have been part of a fantastic team that came together with JKC to create history by reviving an airline for the first time in India. It is not an ordinary airline we set out to revive-it is Jet Airways was one of the most loved airlines in India for the last 25 years it operated before ceasing operations in 2019.”

“Sanjiv joined us in April 2022 to spearhead the revival of Jet Airways, and drove the business and launch plan as we prepared to re-start the commercial operations of Jet Airways JKC is grateful to Sanjiv for his contribution to the launch plans of Jet Airways during his time with us and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours,” said Ankit Jalan, board member of JKC.

According to reports, Sanjiv Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 10 crore as of 2022. He was at Vistara and played a major role as its Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer in 2016. He has been associated with budget carriers SpiceJet and GoAir. Kapoor is currently the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

Sanjiv Kapoor is born in India and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School. He has over 20 years of experience in the airline industry. He has worked with airlines in Asia, Europe and the US as a part of management, management consultant, and investment advisor in the aviation space.