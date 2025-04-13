Sanjiv Goenka is not just a businessman with deep pockets. Born in Kolkata, he belongs to the well-known Goenka business family. But instead of just enjoying inherited wealth, he built on it.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for more than just cricket—it’s a mix of entertainment, high-stakes strategy, and, at times, drama. This season, one name is everywhere: Sanjiv Goenka, the powerful owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sanjiv Goenka is not just a businessman with deep pockets. Born in Kolkata, he belongs to the well-known Goenka business family. But instead of just enjoying inherited wealth, he built on it. He heads the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG), a massive business empire with interests in power, retail, media, entertainment, and sports.

According to reports, in a press conference, Sanjiv Goenka had expressed his admiration for Mukesh Ambani. He went on to say that he considers Ambani as his inspiration, as very few people can think like him.

In 2025, his net worth stands over Rs 342,000 crore. His company owns brands like Spencer’s Retail, Too Yumm!, and the power supplier CESC in Kolkata. The group makes over Rs 256,000 crore in revenue every year and holds assets worth Rs 600,000 crore, according to ET Now.

Goenka grabbed national attention in May 2024 during a post-match moment with KL Rahul. After LSG lost to SunRisers Hyderabad, cameras caught him having a tense chat with the captain. Fans were quick to react, calling him “too involved” and even “disrespectful.” The video went viral, sparking debates about how much control an owner should have.

Goenka’s involvement with cricket is serious business. In 2021, he paid Rs 7090 crore (approx. USD 829 million) for the Lucknow IPL team—far more than what Mukesh Ambani paid for Mumbai Indians. In 2025, he made headlines again by signing Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore.

LSG also retained stars like Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi. The team used Rs 119.9 crore out of their Rs 120 crore budget—showing Goenka’s commitment to winning.

He also owns Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League, proving his sports interests go beyond cricket.