Meet Sanjiv Goenka, industrialist with Rs 16500 crore net worth who considers Mukesh Ambani his inspiration

Sanjiv Goenka is one of the country's most successful businessmen.

Sanjiv Goenka made headlines in October 2021 when he bought the IPL's Lucknow franchise. He outbidded Gautam Adani who was also interested in the team. His bid was Rs 7090 crore against Adani's Rs 5100 crore. He paid nine times the money Mukesh Ambani paid for buying Mumbai Indians. Even though he competes with Ambani in the Indian Premier League, he considers him his role model. He said in a media group's event that Mukesh Ambani's execution skills, compassion and the ability to reach the masses is incredible. He said he considers him his inspiration because very few people can think like him. Goenka also lauded the Narendra Modi government, saying it encouraged industrialists to think big.

Talking about his company, he said they have expanded their portfolio in the fields of BPO, FMCG, ITES, Ayurveda and Sports. He also said that there was no risk in buying the Lucknow team after paying the hefty sum. He said an American fund had shown an interest in the team, proving that the team's value has gone above their auction bid. He, however, said he is not willing to sell the team.

Who is Sandeep Goenka?

He runs the RPSG group which has interests in power, carbon black, IT, consumer and retail products, media and entertainment, sports, education and infrastructure etc. The group has over 50000 workers.

He is the chairman of the group. He had been on the IIT Kharagpur's board.

The revenue of the company is over Rs 32000 crores.

His brother Harsh Goenka runs a separate group and is also a billionaire.

Goenka has a bungalow in Delhi's Lutyens zone. His company's asset base is 4 billion dollars.

His company owns supermarket chain Spencer's and snacks brand Too Yumm. He also owns the Open magazine.

He is from Kolkata, He is an alumnus of St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. He completed B Com in 1981.

According to Forbes, his net worth is 210 crore dollar. This is around Rs 16500 crore.