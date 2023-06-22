Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Sanjeev Juneja, who earned Rs 1651 crore selling hair oil, started business with Rs 2000 borrowed from mother

Sanjeev Juneja's father was an Ayurveda doctor in Ambala. He had a small clinic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Meet Sanjeev Juneja, who earned Rs 1651 crore selling hair oil, started business with Rs 2000 borrowed from mother
Sanjeev Juneja is a native of Chandigarh who started with a one-room office. (file)

Sanjeev Juneja has built many Ayurveda brands over the years. The 46-year-old man had started the company after securing a loan of Rs 2000 from his mother. Today, the company is one of the biggest Ayurveda firms in the world. Its turnover is in hundreds of crores. He has built several superhit brands.

His father was an Ayurveda doctor in Ambala. He had a small clinic. He learnt the nitty-gritties of Ayurveda from his father. In 1999, after his father's death, he decided to take his father's legacy forward.

He started his company in 2003 with Royal capsules. He reinvested the money into his business. In 2008, he made a hair-care formula to help himself. After it worked, he launched it in the market. It became a massive brand. The name of the product was Kesh King. He also did door-to-door sales of his products. 
He marketed the product on local channels like newspapers. Juhi Chawla became the company's brand ambassador. When the firm registered a sale of Rs 300 crore,

Emami bought the firm in 2015 for a whopping Rs 1651 crore.

He then made another product called Pet Safa. Raju Srivastava was its brand ambassador. He also made Doctor Ortho whose brand ambassador is Javed Akhtar. He also made Roop Mantra. Also these brands are massive hits.

Sanjeev Juneja is a native of Chandigarh who started with a one-room office. Kesh King hair oil was his hero product.

He is also a motivational speaker.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.