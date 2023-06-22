Meet Sanjeev Juneja, who earned Rs 1651 crore selling hair oil, started business with Rs 2000 borrowed from mother

Sanjeev Juneja is a native of Chandigarh who started with a one-room office. (file)

Sanjeev Juneja has built many Ayurveda brands over the years. The 46-year-old man had started the company after securing a loan of Rs 2000 from his mother. Today, the company is one of the biggest Ayurveda firms in the world. Its turnover is in hundreds of crores. He has built several superhit brands.

His father was an Ayurveda doctor in Ambala. He had a small clinic. He learnt the nitty-gritties of Ayurveda from his father. In 1999, after his father's death, he decided to take his father's legacy forward.

He started his company in 2003 with Royal capsules. He reinvested the money into his business. In 2008, he made a hair-care formula to help himself. After it worked, he launched it in the market. It became a massive brand. The name of the product was Kesh King. He also did door-to-door sales of his products.

He marketed the product on local channels like newspapers. Juhi Chawla became the company's brand ambassador. When the firm registered a sale of Rs 300 crore,

Emami bought the firm in 2015 for a whopping Rs 1651 crore.

He then made another product called Pet Safa. Raju Srivastava was its brand ambassador. He also made Doctor Ortho whose brand ambassador is Javed Akhtar. He also made Roop Mantra. Also these brands are massive hits.

He is also a motivational speaker.