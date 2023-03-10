Search icon
Meet Sanjay Puri, IIT Kanpur alumnus and ITC chairman who earns Rs 12 crore as salary

ITC's Sanjiv Puri became the Wholetime Director of ITC Board in 2015. Two years later, he became the CEO of the company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Meet Sanjay Puri, IIT Kanpur alumnus and ITC chairman who earns Rs 12 crore as salary
Sanjiv Puri has been holding several key positions in ITC. He was the COO between 2016 and 2017.

ITC Limited is one of the biggest companies in India. The parent company sells cigarettes, stationary, biscuits and other FMCG products. The company also runs a very successful hospitality business with a chain of luxury hotels. The company has 23,829 employees as of March 31, 2022. Sanjay Puri is the chairman and managing director of the company. ITC is a great pay master. The company's revenue in 2022 was Rs 59,101 crore. In the year 2021-22, over 220 employees were drawing a salary of Rs 1 crore and above. The number was 153 in 2020-21. This means the salary package of these employees was Rs 8.5 lakh and above. Sanjiv Puri is a highly educated professional. He is also highly paid. Here's all you need to know about him.

Sanjiv Puri became the Wholetime Director of ITC Board in 2015. Two years later, he became the CEO of the company. He also became the Managing Director the next year. Now, he is the chairman of the massive company. He is very talented. He is an engineer from IIT Kanpur, He did his MBA from Wharton School of Business, USA. He joined ITC in 1986 and had been with the company ever since.

Puri has been holding several key positions in ITC. He was the COO between 2016 and 2017. He was the President of the FMCG business. He also headed the Tobacco Division, trade marketing and distribution. He also led the software vertical of the company called ITC Infotech. He is also the chairperson of ITC Nepal.

He has also played a role in the country's development by taking part in the Government of India's initiatives. He was the chairman of the expert group of the fifteenth finance commission of the government of India. The group was formed to discuss the promotion of agricultural exports.

He also holds important positions in the industry body CII.

He is one of the highest paid members of the ITC group. His salary package in 2022 was Rs 12.59 crore. His salary is Rs 2.64 crore, while his performance bonus is Rs 7.52 crore.

ITC Executive Director B Sumant and R Tandon drew a salary of Rs 5.76 crore. N Anand's salary is Rs 5.60 crore.

