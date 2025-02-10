In 1989, an entrepreneur born in Delhi took over his family’s Tata Motors dealership in Chandigarh, marking the beginning of his business career. He currently serves as the chairman of the Pasco Group.

Sanjay Passi, a prominent figure in the business sector, serves as the chairman of the renowned automobile enterprise, Pasco Group. Known for his preference to stay out of the spotlight, Passi is recognised for his strong values and dedication to his work.

Recently, Sanjay Passi garnered media attention after his wife Shalini Passi's debut on OTT. Shalini, an art collector, appeared in the third season of the Netflix show "Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives," produced by Karan Johar. The series showcases the luxurious lifestyles of women from elite social circles.

Sanjay Passi's education

In 1989, an entrepreneur born in Delhi took over his family’s Tata Motors dealership in Chandigarh, marking the beginning of his business career. He currently serves as the chairman of the Pasco Group. This experienced businessman is not inly dependent on his family background for his achievements as he holds a Commerce degree with Honors from the esteemed Hansraj College at Delhi University. Upon graduation, he quickly applied his education by immersing himself in the family business.

Sanjay Passi's personal life

Sanjay Passi is happily married to Shalini Passi, and they have a son named Robin. In 2021, the family made headlines for their charitable donation to the esteemed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at the holy Tirumala Temple.

Sanjay Passi's net worth

Sanjay Passi's net worth is not publicly disclosed. For the fiscal year 2021-22, Pasco Group reported a turnover of Rs 2,690 crore, according to Hindustan Times. Established in 1967, the company has consistently progressed and emerged as a leading player in the automobile sector. Pasco Group represents well-known brands such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, catering to both private and commercial vehicle markets.