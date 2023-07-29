Meet CEO of Rs 640000 crore firm, earned Rs 65 lakh daily, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella; met PM Modi to discuss...

Sanjay Mehrotra-led Micron is in a partnership with the Indian government to set up the semiconductor plant at a cost of around Rs 22,540 crore.

Kanpur-born BITS Pilani alumnus Sanjay Mehrotra is one of the business leaders at the forefront of India’s strategic partnerships to make the country a semiconductor hub. Mehrotra recently reaffirmed US chip giant Micron Technology’s commitment to establishing the first semiconductor plant in India. Micron will set up the unit in Gujarat where it is expected to create over 5,000 jobs.

Amid the backdrop of SemiconIndia 2023, Micron President and CEO also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two discussed “Micron Technology's plans to bolster the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem within India”, PMO said in a tweet. Mehrotra-led Micron is in a partnership with the Indian government to set up the semiconductor plant at a cost of around Rs 22,540 crore.

As per the deal which was announced during PM Modi’s US visit back in June, Micron will infuse $825 million (around Rs 6,760 crore) in the $2.75 billion plant. The remaining funding will be provided by the Indian government in two phases. The government is confident that Micron’s plant will be able to produce the first ‘Made in India' chip by December 2024. The plan will have a cleanroom space of 500,000 square feet. With phased construction to begin in 2023, the facility is targeted to be operational by late 2024.

Mehrotra is a 4-decade veteran of the industry. Born in Kanpur, Mehrotra grew up in New Delhi, studying at the top school Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. He pursued engineering from BITS Pilani but transferred to the US to study Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of California in Berkeley.

Mehrotra co-founded popular storage brand SanDisk in 1988 and served as its CEO from 2011 to 2016. In a long career, he has worked with the likes of Intel, Atmel, and Integrated Device Technology. He was named CEO of Micron in 2017.

As per Micron's Fiscal 2022 compensation report, Sanjay Mehrotra's total remuneration was $28,840,809 (around Rs 237 crore). This includes a basic salary of $1,409,893.

