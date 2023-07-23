Headlines

Meet Sangeeta Pandey, who started her business with Rs 1500, now built Rs 3 crore company

Meet Sangeeta Pandey, who started her business with Rs 1500, now built Rs 3 crore company

Despite her limited resources, Sangeeta Pandey persevered and increased the value of her company from Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

Sangeeta Pandey's success story from Gorakhpur provides inspiration for everyone attempting to start their goals from beginning. Despite her limited resources, she persevered and increased the value of her company from Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore. Learn about the challenges she overcame and how she attained such incredible accomplishment.

Sangeeta Pandey, who lives in Gorakhpur, had the idea to increase her family's unstable income about ten years ago. In order to achieve this, she accepted a job at an organisation earning Rs 4,000 per month, according to IANS. She arrived at her new job on her first day with her nine-month-old baby.

People objected to her bringing her child to her job, claiming she couldn't care for her daughter and work at the same time. She rapidly knew that she did not want to be in this circumstance. The next day, Pandey resigned. When she observed a store making candy wrapping boxes, the businesswoman in her emerged.

She concluded that this was a profitable company. She rode about on a Ranger bicycle that was laying around her home in search of raw materials. She paid Rs. 1500 for them. In order to determine the input costs and earnings per item, she had also spoken with entrepreneurs in the marketplace. Sangeeta Pandey created 100 boxes out of the materials she purchased in eight hours.

READ | Meet Ghazal Alagh, who co-founded Rs 9800 crore company during pregnancy, not from IIT, IIM; know her story

Even though she was able to sell every box, she was informed that there were already items on the market that were less expensive. She was informed by several individuals that Lucknow had cheaper raw materials. Sangeeta Pandey there with savings of Rs 35,000. She used a bus to transport goods worth Rs 15,000 to her home. Pandey's main priorities were preparing boxes and getting funds.

The businesswoman mortgaged her gold necklace for Rs. 3 lakh. She used it to purchase a truck from Lucknow loaded with raw supplies. The situation quickly improved, and the company started to expand. With the help of two loans totaling Rs 35 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, she quickly established a factory and started expanding her business.

A tempo and a battery-powered rickshaw took the role of bicycles and hand-driven carts, according to IANS. Today, all three of the Pandey children attend top-notch institutions of learning. Over 100 women have been employed by the company in direct and indirect roles. Delhi-based skilled artisans assist with training and manufacturing control.

Sangeeta Pandey's clients include renowned Purvanchal stores as well as pizzerias, bakeries, and sweets businesses. She keeps in mind her background and helps women who are in similar situations to her by setting up situations so they may work from home.

READ | Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

 

