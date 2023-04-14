Meet Sandeep Engineer, businessman worth Rs 21000 crore, got big boost from Salman Khan film | Photo: Wikimedia CC

Billionaire owner of India’s biggest pipes brand, Sandeep Engineer has had an eventful life which has seen ups and downs. But his will to become a successful entrepreneur prevailed. A former pharma employee and a failed flavoured isabgol distributor, Astral Pipes founder Sandeep Engineer entered the coveted billionaires club in 2019. His brand became a household name, boosted by a sequence in hit Dabangg film series, and endorsed by the likes of Salman Khan and later Ranveer Singh.

Upon becoming a billionaire, a then 57-year-old Sandeep had told Forbes that it was “never my aspiration” to be a billionaire. He even proclaimed that “It all happened so fast”. However, at one point of time in his early 20s, Sandeep was left with a failed business, loss of Rs 5,000 and not even sheer change in hand.

His story starts in the 1980s, when a pharma employee working for Cadila Labs in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad decided to take a leap of confidence and enter the business world. He had neither experience or background in doing business at the time. The first venture, a distributorship for flavoured isabgol, quickly ran into the ground leaving Engineer with a massive setback.

The first turning point came when a billionaire businessman, Pankaj Patel, began mentoring Sandeep. He entered the business of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) but the struggle continued. Engineer had to change the products he manufactured as they became obsolete. This was until he hit the jackpot with CPVC pipes. The new discovery from the US prompted Sandeep Engineer to found a new business in 1998, Astral Poly Technik.

While not many believed in the business first, it went from strength to strength and Sandeep established his brand in the early 2000s. But the big boost came in the early 2010s when aided by his sons Kairav and Saumya, Sandeep made Astral a household name, boosted by co-promotion in Salman Khan blockbuster Dabangg and future brand endorsements. In April 2023, Sandeep Engineer’s net worth stood at over Rs 21,000 crore ($2.6 billion).