Meet Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari, ex-Flipkart workers who built Rs 99000 crore firm; received Rs 205 crore recently

Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari: They both worked at Flipkart in 2015 when they launched PhonePe. (File)

PhonePe has started pilot projects for digital lending, said the company's CEO, Sameer Nigam, pitting it against Vijay Shekhar Sharma's PayTM. He said in an interview that the company will soon launch it officially. He said the company is on the road to apply for an NBFC (non-banking financial company) licence. Who is Sameer Nigam?

Sameer Nigam founded PhonePe in 2015. He is the CEO of a fintech company. Before joining PayTM, he was the senior vice president of engineering and vice president of marketing at Flipkart.

In 2011, his company Mime360 was acquired by Flipkart.

He was also the Director of Product at a company called Shopzilla.

He is highly educated.

He has an MBA degree from the prestigious Wharton Business School. He also has a Master's Degree in Computer Science from the University of Arizona.

Who is Rahul Chari?

Rahul Chari is the Chief Technology officer of PhonePe. He is also the co-founder of the company. He has over two decades of experience. He was the vice president of engineering at Flipkart before he co-founded PhonePe. He had joined the company after Flipkart acquired his Mime360. He worked at Cisco Systems. He also holds many patents. He did his computer engineering from the Bombay University. He was a gold medalist. He holds a masters degree in computer science from Purdue University, USA.

Recently, Economic Times reported that PhonePe co-founders would receive a payout of Rs 205 crore after they completely liquidated their stock options. On December 23 last year, Flipkart had announced that it would separate from the company it acquired in 2018.

They were the employees of Flipkart before they started PhonePe on December 15.

In the first nine months of the last fiscal, the company clocked an operational provisional revenue of Rs 1912 crore. The projects for the calendar year 2023 was Rs 4123.2 crore.

Earlier this year, PhonePe received 350 million dollars funding at a valuation of 12 billion dollars (Rs 99,000 crore).

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Microsoft, Tencent, Tiger Global participated in this round.

He said the IPO will come only after the company turns profitable.