Meet Saloni Rakholiya, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her salary is…

Saloni has posted a video on Instagram that quickly gained popularity. In the video, Rakholiya takes viewers on a thorough tour of her workspace, highlighting the many amenities that are offered to staff members.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Meet Saloni Rakholiya, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her salary is…
(Image source: Instagram)
It is every student's dream to get a job in a number 1 company like Google. Saloni Rakholiya often posts about her fabulous lifestyle.Saloni Rakholia is working in Google on high package. Before this she had also done internship here. Saloni Rakholia has not studied from any IIT or IIM in the country.

According to the profile of Saloni Rakholiya who studied from this college, she has done engineering from NIT Tiruchirappalli.  NIT Tiruchirappalli is famous for its placement record.  Many students of NIT Tiruchirapalli have got jobs in Google Microsoft with high packages. Saloni's profile Saloni is working with the software developer team at Google. 

Earlier, Saloni has posted a video on Instagram that quickly gained popularity. In the video, Rakholiya takes viewers on a thorough tour of her workspace, highlighting the many amenities that are offered to staff members. When the video first starts, Rakholiya is seen getting ready for the day, going to the Google office, and then having breakfast. She gives a tour of the relaxation area and breakfast area, where workers can enjoy meals and unwind after a long day. 

 

 

She resumes her work after eating. After finishing, she takes a lunch break and reads a book. She continues working after that and relishes an evening snack. Rakholiya worked out at the office gym to wrap up her day.

