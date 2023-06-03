Meet Salil Parekh, who earns Rs 15.4 lakh per day as salary, lost Rs 15.6 crore, variable pay was...

Salil Parekh studied engineering at IIT Bombay (File)

Salil Parekh is one of the highest paid CEOs of the world. He is the CEO and MD of Indian IT giant Infosys, whose market cap is around Rs 5.47 lakh crore. He has over three decades of experience in IT companies. He is also a member of several industry bodies. He did aeronautical engineering from IIT Bombay.

Salil Parekh later moved to the United States' Cornell University to pursue his master's in computer science and mechanical engineering. He was a partner at EY and was on the board of Capegmini. He is credited with growing EY in India.

In FY 21-22, he received an annual payment of Rs 71 crore, including Rs 52.33 crore in stock options. In FY 2022-23, his package fell 21 percent.

Salil Parekh earned Rs 56.4 crore last fiscal year. This is around Rs 15.4 lakh per day. The amount is around Rs 15.6 crore lesser than his previous year's salary.

His salary decreased as he opted for a lower amount of stock options. He only exercised Rs 30.6 crore. His variable pay was Rs 18.73 crore. He also withdrew Rs 45 lakh as retiral benefits, reported ET.

His Wipro counterpart Thierry Delaporte received Rs 83 crore.

The company's executive chairman Nandan Nilekani didn't draw any salaries for the year.

The company's CFO Nilanjan Roy earned Rs 10.61 crore, a 28 percent jump compared to the previous year.

Mohit Joshi, who joined Tech Mahindra, was paid Rs 57.3 crore.

"Salil Parekh sets and evolves the strategic direction for the company and its portfolio of offerings, while nurturing a strong leadership team to drive its execution," said Infosys on its website.