Sakshi holds a BSc in Biotechnology from the University of Birmingham and an MBA from The Wharton School. She began her career at Pfizer, where she developed a strong foundation in healthcare and life sciences.

Sakshi Chhabra Mittal is an entrepreneur, investor and the founder and CEO of FoodHak, a London-based meal delivery company that amalgamates science, technology and Ayurvedic principles to make healthy eating more accessible. Sakshi is married to Shravin Mittal, who leads Bharti Global and is the son of Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal. The couple, who were classmates at The British School in Delhi, married in 2015. Sunil Mittal is the Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and has a net worth of Rs 2,63,099 crore.

Educational and Professional Background

Sakshi holds a BSc in Biotechnology from the University of Birmingham and an MBA from The Wharton School. She began her career at Pfizer, where she developed a strong foundation in healthcare and life sciences. Her interest in the intersection of science and business led her to early-stage venture capital, where she invested in notable companies like Babylon, Deliveroo, and Darktrace. Sakshi later joined SoftBank Investment Advisers, becoming a key member of the SoftBank Vision Fund’s investment team and leading major investments, including a $1 billion equity deal with Roivant Sciences. Her focus at SoftBank was on healthcare, life sciences, and the transformative potential of computational biology.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with a rare liver disease during her first pregnancy. At the time, she was a corporate professional working with Japanese multinational SoftBank. Sakshi switched to a plant-based Ayurvedic diet as a form of medicine. It gave her more energy and helped her feel better than before. Drawing on her scientific background and experience in investment, she launched FoodHak in February 2021. The company uses technology and artificial intelligence to translate the latest nutrition research into accessible, ready-to-eat meals, rooted in the philosophy of “food as medicine”. FoodHak aims to empower consumers to make informed dietary choices and challenges conventional approaches within the food industry.