Meet Sajith Sivanandan, named CEO of THIS Ratan Tata company, he will take charge from..., has this Mukesh Ambani connection...

Under Sajith Sivanandan's supervision the company will need to gear up to better compete with major players like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as quick commerce players such as Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart. Read here to know more about him.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 03:25 PM IST

Meet Sajith Sivanandan, named CEO of THIS Ratan Tata company, he will take charge from..., has this Mukesh Ambani connection...
In a significant development, Tata Digital, the ecommerce arm of Tata Sons, has appointed Sajith Sivanandan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Sivanandan, currently serving as President of Jio Mobile Digital Services, will assume the role on September 1, 2025. This leadership change comes after Naveen Tahilyani stepped down from the position in May this year.

Why Sajith Sivanandan has been appointed as CEO of Tata Digital?

The appointment of Sivanandan as CEO of Tata Digital comes at a time when the company is preparing for significant financial developments. Tata Sons is set to infuse USD 400 million into Tata Digital, highlighting the conglomerate's commitment to strengthening its ecommerce arm. Additionally, the company is expected to reduce its office rental expenses by approximately Rs 2 crore per month by relocating from Fort to Lower Parel, with the new rent being around Rs 1 crore. This strategic move is part of Tata Digital's efforts to optimise costs and enhance operational efficiency

Challenges ahead for Sajith Sivanandan

Sivanandan's appointment coincides with Tata Digital's efforts to enhance its competitiveness in the ecommerce space. The company will need to gear up to better compete with major players like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as quick commerce players such as Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart. Moreover, Sivanandan will have to boost the morale of the company, which has been without permanent leadership since Tahilyani's departure.

Interim leadership at Tata Digital

To manage the leadership vacuum, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, constituted a management council comprising six senior executives. This council, which includes Hardeep Guru (Chief Financial Officer), Gaurav Hazrati (Chief Business Officer - Financial Services), Satyam Mehra (Chief Strategy Officer), Seshadri Narasimhan (Chief Business Officer), Abhimanyu Lal (Chief Marketing Officer), and Vinay Vaidya (Chief Technology Officer), will run Tata Digital until Sivanandan takes over.

According to an email written by Chandrasekaran to the employees, the management council will report to the Board on a weekly basis and operate under the guidance and inputs of the Board.

What connection Sajith Sivanandan has with Mukesh Ambani?

Sajith Sivanandan has a direct professional connection to Mukesh Ambani's business through his recent appointment as the President of Jio Mobile Digital Services at Jio Platforms. He transitioned from his role as the head of Disney+ Hotstar to this new position at Jio in late 2024 or early 2025, following the merger of Reliance and Disney's media businesses in India.

Sivanandan's background and experience

He has also held key positions such as Managing Director and Business Head of Google Pay and Next Billion User initiative for the APAC region. With over 30 years of experience across India and the APAC region in technology, media, telecom, payments, and consulting, Sivanandan is well-equipped to handle the challenges at Tata Digital.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
