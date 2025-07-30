Meet man, IIM alumnus, who studied with Microsoft's Satya Nadella, now set to become first Indian CEO of THIS US manufacturing giant, his net worth is Rs...

Twitter
Indians across many global giants are at the leadership role, including Google's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Chanel's Leena Nair and Apple's new COO, Sabih Khan, and more. This India, an IIM alumnus is now set to become CEO of this US company.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)'s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shailesh Jejurikar, is the first Indian to assume this role, He is set to replace Jon Moeller. He will assume his new role on January 1, 2026. Indians across many global giants are at the leadership role, including Google's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Chanel's Leena Nair and Apple's new COO, Sabih Khan, and more.

Who is Sailesh Jejurikar?

Sailesh Jejurikar, 58, was born in India, now living in the US. He has completed his schooling from Hyderabad public School, located in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, Telangana. One more famous alumni of this school is Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. He later went to Mumbai and pursued graduation from Elphinstone College in Mumbai. He then enrolled himself in prestigious and top Business school of India, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, and completed his MBA degree.

Just after his MBA, he joined P&G in 1989 as an assistant brand manager for personal heath care in India. He has been with P&G for many years. He has climbed the corporate ladder, now set to serve the leadership role. He has worked across the world, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa across Health Care, Fabric Care and Beauty Care. 

After 30 years in P&G, Sailesh Jejurikar shifted to Otis Eleator Co, as a board member for five years, and then returned to P&G Switzerland in 2019, and has been with the company ever since. He was promoted as COO in October 2021, at Ohio office and now promoted as CEO.  His estimated net worth is at least $8 Million dollars (Rs 697,640,000) as of 2025, as reported by The Financial Express. 

P&G's Lead Director of Board Joe Jimenez expressed, 'Shailesh has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team with substantial contributions across multiple businesses and in both developed and developing regions, notably in Fabric Care and Home Care and most recently in P&G’s Enterprise markets,' he said.

'Shailesh is an outstanding leader, and the Company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong foundation he has helped create,' he added. 

