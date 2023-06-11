Search icon
Meet Sai Giri Nandini, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIM, NIT, her salary is...

Before Sai Giri Nandini Udathu, the highest annual salary package which was offered to a student of IIT-BBS was around Rs 45 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Sai Giri Nandini Udathu, a student of IIT-Bhubaneswar, has created history by bagging Rs 55 lakh job offer during the placement drive in 2022. Sai Giri Nandini Udathu is a student of computer science and engineering at IIT-BBS. The package offered to Sai Giri is the highest pre-placement offer (PPOs) received by a student of the prestigious institution.

Before Sai Giri, the highest annual salary package which was offered to a student of IIT-BBS was around Rs 45 lakh.

Expressing happiness over the performance of students in placement drive, Prof Sreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, had said that many companies hired female students for some unique profiles.

Meanwhile, Pratham Prakash Gupta, an M.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Information and Technology, Allahabad, bagged a job offer from technology giant Google with an annual package of Rs 1.4 crore. The record-breaking package offered by Google in 2022 means that Pratham Gupta will earn around Rs 11.6 lakh per month.

Pratham Gupta has been hired as a Software Engineer in London branch of Google. Pratham Gupta joined Google in August 2022.

Taking to LinkedIn, Pratham Gupta wrote, “Over the past few months, I was fortunate enough to obtain amazing offers from some of the world's biggest organizations. I am happy to share with you all that I have accepted an offer from Google and I will soon be joining them at their London office as a Software Engineer after completing my graduation this year. Super excited for this new phase of my career!”

