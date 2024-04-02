Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in crores, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

In the vast landscape of social media, one name that stands out is Saheli Chatterjee, a Social Media Marketing Specialist. She has not only carved a niche for herself but has also helped countless individuals and businesses realize their full potential in the online sphere.

Saheli's journey into the world of digital entrepreneurship began when she was only 18. She earned just Rs 110 for her first paid client work and eventually earned around Rs 2 lakh annually. By the time she reached 21, Saheli's business had soared to generate a revenue of Rs 2 crore.

Alongside being an entrepreneur and digital freelancer, she is also a prolific content creator, with over 2.5 lakh followers across various social media platforms. Her expertise lies in elevating businesses to new heights, all while exuding the charm of the girl next door.

As Saheli herself puts it, "I don’t want to grow my follower count; I am here to create leaders."

She also runs AmbiFem, her brainchild digital marketing agency, where Saheli leads a team of experts specializing in launch management, social media marketing, and consulting for personal brands and influencers. With a keen eye for organic growth and a knack for strategic paid promotions, she has orchestrated six-figure course launches, exponentially expanded clients' email lists, and mentored countless freelancers on how to generate revenue.

She is also the founder of the Freelance 101 Academy, she imparts invaluable knowledge and skills to freelancers, equipping them with the tools needed to thrive in the competitive digital landscape.

According to her LinkedIN profile, Saheli pursued a Bachelor of Arts from Bethune College in Kolkata.