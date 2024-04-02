Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in crores, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

OnePlus Nord CE4 launched in India: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP camera at just Rs…

Meet lesser-known niece of Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she is married to...

Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film holds well on first Monday, collects Rs 4.50 crore

Kannauj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in crores, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

OnePlus Nord CE4 launched in India: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP camera at just Rs…

Meet lesser-known niece of Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she is married to...

Warning signs of intestine problems and damage

Weight Loss: High protein foods to shed belly fat faster

7 lost Indian cities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film holds well on first Monday, collects Rs 4.50 crore

Meet Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna's heroine, directors would get her drenched in rains to make films hit, now she...

Meet 60s’ top star, who became actress to support family, slapped Amitabh Bachchan, director threatened her when…

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in crores, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

Alongside being an entrepreneur and digital freelancer, she is also a prolific content creator, with over 2.5 lakh followers across various social media platforms.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 09:43 AM IST

article-main
Photo: Linkedin
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the vast landscape of social media, one name that stands out is Saheli Chatterjee, a Social Media Marketing Specialist. She has not only carved a niche for herself but has also helped countless individuals and businesses realize their full potential in the online sphere.

Saheli's journey into the world of digital entrepreneurship began when she was only 18. She earned just Rs 110 for her first paid client work and eventually earned around Rs 2 lakh annually. By the time she reached 21, Saheli's business had soared to generate a revenue of Rs 2 crore. 

Alongside being an entrepreneur and digital freelancer, she is also a prolific content creator, with over 2.5 lakh followers across various social media platforms. Her expertise lies in elevating businesses to new heights, all while exuding the charm of the girl next door.

As Saheli herself puts it, "I don’t want to grow my follower count; I am here to create leaders." 

She also runs AmbiFem, her brainchild digital marketing agency, where Saheli leads a team of experts specializing in launch management, social media marketing, and consulting for personal brands and influencers. With a keen eye for organic growth and a knack for strategic paid promotions, she has orchestrated six-figure course launches, exponentially expanded clients' email lists, and mentored countless freelancers on how to generate revenue.

She is also the founder of the Freelance 101 Academy, she imparts invaluable knowledge and skills to freelancers, equipping them with the tools needed to thrive in the competitive digital landscape. 

According to her LinkedIN profile, Saheli pursued a Bachelor of Arts from Bethune College in Kolkata.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate, got AIR 77 in IIT-JEE, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

Man rides bull amidst bustling road, video goes viral with 41 million views

Meet Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi's heroine, who gave only flops in 12 years, quit industry after marriage, is now...

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

Crew box office collection day 2: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti-starrer holds well, mints Rs 10.28 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement