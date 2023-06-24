Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet BCom graduate who earns Rs 220 crore selling momos, turned Rs 30,000 stall into Rs 2130 crore firm

Who is Sagar Daryani? His momo company has 480 outlets across the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Meet BCom graduate who earns Rs 220 crore selling momos, turned Rs 30,000 stall into Rs 2130 crore firm
Sagar Daryani inspirational story: Recently, they raised Rs 125 crore at a massive valuation.

Sagar Daryani transformed his love for momos into a massive business. He is the founder and CEO of Wow Momo, a restaurant chain whose specialty is momos.

He started the company with his classmate Binod Homagai. The company was incorporated on August 29, 2008. They were in the final years of their graduation in St Xavier's, Kolkata, when they opened the business. They are now worth hundreds of crores. Here's their story.

They named their company Wow Momo because they wanted to their products to 'wow' their consumers. The biggest USP of their products is experimentation. For instance, they combined momo with burger to built what they call Moburg.

Wow Momo has 480 outlets across the country.

Recently, they raised Rs 125 crore at a massive valuation -- 1.8 times their original valuation.

Wow Momos valuation was a whopping Rs 2130 crore. The company has raised Rs 375 crore so far.

The founders, promoters and employees of the company own 52 percent stake.

Wow Momos was earning Rs 40 crore revenue per month and was Ebidta positive.

The form made Rs 220 crore revenue last year. It was hoping for Rs 450 crore topline in FY 2023.

They started the company when they were just 21 years old.

"Sagar Daryani, our Co-Founder & CEO was just another college kid struggling with numbers and calculations when a simple idea possessed him - If Dominos can sell pizzas and KFC can sell chicken, why can't an Indian company sell good, branded food - momos," the company said on its Facebook profile.

Interestingly, they invested only Rs 30,000 when they began. Daryani looked after brand expansion, marketing and retail operations, Homagai focused more on production and quality control.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp may soon allow you to pin a message in chats and groups
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.