Meet BCom graduate who earns Rs 220 crore selling momos, turned Rs 30,000 stall into Rs 2130 crore firm

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Sagar Daryani inspirational story: Recently, they raised Rs 125 crore at a massive valuation.

Sagar Daryani transformed his love for momos into a massive business. He is the founder and CEO of Wow Momo, a restaurant chain whose specialty is momos.

He started the company with his classmate Binod Homagai. The company was incorporated on August 29, 2008. They were in the final years of their graduation in St Xavier's, Kolkata, when they opened the business. They are now worth hundreds of crores. Here's their story.

They named their company Wow Momo because they wanted to their products to 'wow' their consumers. The biggest USP of their products is experimentation. For instance, they combined momo with burger to built what they call Moburg.

Wow Momo has 480 outlets across the country.

Recently, they raised Rs 125 crore at a massive valuation -- 1.8 times their original valuation.

Wow Momos valuation was a whopping Rs 2130 crore. The company has raised Rs 375 crore so far.

The founders, promoters and employees of the company own 52 percent stake.

Wow Momos was earning Rs 40 crore revenue per month and was Ebidta positive.

The form made Rs 220 crore revenue last year. It was hoping for Rs 450 crore topline in FY 2023.

They started the company when they were just 21 years old.

"Sagar Daryani, our Co-Founder & CEO was just another college kid struggling with numbers and calculations when a simple idea possessed him - If Dominos can sell pizzas and KFC can sell chicken, why can't an Indian company sell good, branded food - momos," the company said on its Facebook profile.

Interestingly, they invested only Rs 30,000 when they began. Daryani looked after brand expansion, marketing and retail operations, Homagai focused more on production and quality control.