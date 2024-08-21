Meet Sachit Mittal, the man who planned Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's beautiful wedding

The beautiful and dreamy wedding of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda was brought to life by the Delhi-based wedding planner Sachit Mittal. Hailing from the capital city since birth, Sachit came from a joint family with his father Suresh Mittal being a businessman and his mother Sonal Mittal, a homemaker, raising him and his younger brother.

Sachit’s journey to reach the business of wedding planning has been quite an interesting one. After doing his schooling at Manav Sthali School, Delhi, he completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University. While he had aspirations to become a cricketer, his long-term goal was always to be a top businessman with his own reputed company.

Trying to fulfill that, Sachit tried his first independent project at the age of 18 as a distributor for agencies like Parker, Natraj pencil & Renault pen for one year. But he wasn’t happy with the results, and thus he took another solo project of road construction in Bangalore at the age of 19 as it was his family business.

Having an enthusiastic nature, Sachit also hosted college fests as he loved the entertainment industry. But eventually, he ended up running the family’s road construction business for 10 years. He made many roads in Bangalore, Goa, Yamuna Expressway, Mirzapur, etc, but one project backfired miserably for his company and they completely failed in Nagaland, due to the wrong choice of location. It led to a huge loss which resulted in losing almost all of his family's money and property.

Yet, in the hunger to make a mark of his own, he got pulled into the wedding industry. The diversity and creativity of the industry got his interest and that’s when he joined Innocept. While trying to steer clear of trends to create a personal experience for everyone involved, Sachit came up with one of the biggest wedding IPs called EPL aka Entertainment Premier League. The result is something truly unique, informative to others, enjoyable, and spectacular. He started wedding planning from scratch and today, has planned the big day for several celebrities including Kriti-Pulkit, singer Akhil Sachdeva and Honey Singh’s sister.