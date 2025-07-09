Meet Sabih Khan, Indian-origin man named Apple's new Chief Operating Officer, he was born in..., CEO Tim Cook calls him...

The move marks a significant shift in the company’s top management. Khan, who has been with Apple since 1995, was serving as the Senior Vice President of Operations and reported directly to Williams.

Apple has announced Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), replacing Jeff Williams. The move marks a significant shift in the company’s top management. Khan, who has been with Apple since 1995, was serving as the Senior Vice President of Operations and reported directly to Williams.

Khan’s role at Apple

Sabih Khan has long been a key figure in Apple's global supply chain. He oversees every step — from planning and procurement to manufacturing and delivery of Apple’s products. He is also responsible for the company’s supplier responsibility programs that focus on worker rights and safety at production facilities around the world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Khan, calling him a “brilliant strategist” and “one of the central architects” of Apple’s supply chain. Cook said, “Sabih has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing and expanded our US manufacturing footprint. He’s also played a crucial role in reducing Apple’s carbon footprint by over 60 percent.”

Who is Sabih Khan?

Sabih Khan was born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He holds dual bachelor's degrees in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University and a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Before joining Apple, he worked at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer and technical leader.

Jeff Williams, who is stepping down, has been a major part of Apple’s growth. He joined the company in 1998 and played a crucial role in the launch of the iPhone. Since 2010, he has led global operations and also managed the development of the Apple Watch.

Before Apple, Jeff worked at IBM for over a decade in operations and engineering roles. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Duke University.