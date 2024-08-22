Meet man, an Indian, whose 18 month-old company was bought by Microsoft for Rs 3358 crore, his name is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bride shakes a leg to ‘Single Rehne De’ at her wedding, viral video divides internet; here's why

Badlapur horror: Bombay HC calls sexual assault on minor girls 'shocking', says 'there cannot be compromise on...'

Viral video: Bird swallows four fish in under 15 seconds, internet is stunned

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

5 coldest places on earth 

5 coldest places on earth 

7 popular foods named after Indian cities

7 popular foods named after Indian cities

8 films, including four blockbusters, Ranbir Kapoor rejected

8 films, including four blockbusters, Ranbir Kapoor rejected

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रो�चक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an Indian, whose 18 month-old company was bought by Microsoft for Rs 3358 crore, his name is...

Sabeer Bhatia mentioned that as a small company, receiving an offer from a giant like Microsoft so quickly was a big deal for them. They had scraped together capital from various sources to build the company.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

Meet man, an Indian, whose 18 month-old company was bought by Microsoft for Rs 3358 crore, his name is...
Photo: Sabeer Bhatia/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Email has revolutionised the way we communicate, and today, most of us use Google's Gmail for our email needs. However, Yahoo and Outlook.com have also been major players in this space. Outlook.com, originally known as Hotmail, has an interesting backstory. Hotmail was created by an Indian entrepreneur named Sabeer Bhatia. Along with his partner Jack Smith, Sabeer Bhatia founded Hotmail in 1996. Just 18 months later, in 1997, tech giant Microsoft acquired Hotmail for $400 million. For Bhatia, this deal was a dream come true.

From a $140 Million Offer to a $400 Million Deal

Sabeer Bhatia recently shared some fascinating stories about Hotmail during a podcast. He mentioned that as a small company, receiving an offer from a giant like Microsoft so quickly was a big deal for them. They had scraped together capital from various sources to build the company. Although they knew Hotmail had the potential to grow significantly, at that time, they were not generating any revenue. Bhatia noted that if they had rejected Microsoft's offer, they would have faced major challenges, as Microsoft could have easily created a similar product on its own. Initially, Microsoft offered just $140 million, but after several months of negotiations, the deal was finalized at $400 million.

Hotmail’s Launch in 1996 by Sabeer Bhatia and Jack Smith

Sabeer Bhatia and Jack Smith launched Hotmail on July 4, 1996. Around the same time, another service called RocketMail was also launched, which later became Yahoo! Mail. Back then, the free storage limit for users was only 2 MB. Hotmail received its initial funding from venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson. By December 1997, Hotmail had gained 8.5 million users. Before founding Hotmail, Sabeer Bhatia had worked briefly with Apple Computers.

Multiple Ventures, But No Repeat of Hotmail's Success

After Microsoft acquired Hotmail, Bhatia continued working at Microsoft for nearly a year. He then left to start an e-commerce company called Arzoo Inc. He also founded JaxtrSMS, a messaging service. Despite these ventures, Bhatia was unable to replicate the success of Hotmail. On the other hand, Hotmail's co-founder Jack Smith has been the CEO of software company Proximex since 2007.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral: Groom's mother discovers bride is her long-lost daughter, here's what happened next

Viral: Groom's mother discovers bride is her long-lost daughter, here's what happened next

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

Meet actor who was professional wrestler, gave 25 hits in 1 year, has spice packaging business, his net worth is..

Meet actor who was professional wrestler, gave 25 hits in 1 year, has spice packaging business, his net worth is..

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement