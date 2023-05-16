Meet Saahil Ali, student hired for record-breaking package by an IT company, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is...

Meet Saahil Ali, DAVV student hired for record-breaking package by an IT company

Saahil Ali, a student of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalay University (DAVV) in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, has created history as he has been offered an annual package of 1.13 crore by a Netherlands-based technology firm Adyen. Saahil Ali joined Adyen as a Software Engineer in February 2023.

Saahil Ali has become first student from DAVV to get such a high salary offer. Saahil Ali has completed his M.Tech degree from the DAVV’s IIPS College. He was a bright student throughout his student days. Interestingly he was offered Rs 46 lakhs by a Bangalore-based company before Adyen.

“I am an undergraduate student who enjoys connecting the dots: be it ideas from different disciplines, people from different teams, or applications from different industries. I have strong technical skills and an academic background in software engineering and machine learning,” Saahil Ali mentions on his LinkedIn profile.

“My passion lies in solving business problems with tailored data and algorithms and communicating complex ideas to non-technical stakeholders. I can jump across verticals to deliver high-performing solutions.Sahil says he has worked hard in planning and dreaming of a good future. He believes in uninterrupted hard work and focuses,” he added.

Saahil Ali has dedicated his success to his parents and teachers. According to Saahil Ali, he was preparing for placement interviews for a long time and his hard work ultimately paid off.