Meet Russell Mehta, Shloka Mehta's father, his net worth is massive but nothing compared with 'samdhi' Mukesh Ambani

Russell Mehta is the father of Shloka Mehta and the father-in-law of Akash Ambani, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s elder son who got married in 2019.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

Russell Mehta, father of Shloka Mehta and father-in-law of Akash Ambani (Photo - LinkedIn/Twitter)

Businesswoman Shloka Mehta married Akash Ambani in 2019, and became the badi bahu of Mukesh Ambani’s close-knit billionaire family in Mumbai. While we know everything there is to know about the Ambanis, Shloka Mehta’s father Russell Mehta also runs a successful multi-billion dollar firm.

Shloka Mehta’s father Russell Mehta is one of the most successful businessmen in the country and is the owner of the Indian conglomerate company Rosy Blue, which is worth thousands of crores. While he is the managing director of Rosy Blue, his daughter Shloka Mehta is the director of the company.

Who is Russell Mehta, father of Shloka Mehta and father-in-law of Akash Ambani?

Russell Mehta is a top Indian businessman and the managing director of Rosy Blue India, which is the Indian arm of the conglomerate which has its industries set up in retail, media, real estate, financial services and diamonds, having a massive revenue.

Russell Mehta is married to Mona Mehta and has three children – Viraj Mehta, Diya Mehta, and Shloka Mehta. His son Viraj married Nisha Sheth, who is the daughter of Bharat Sheth of the Great Eastern Shipping family in 2012.

His youngest daughter Diya Mehta got married to Ayush Jatia in a lavish ceremony in 2017 in Bahrain. Ayush Jatia is the son of Amit Jatia, who owns all the McDonald’s franchises in the south and western part of India.

Lastly, his daughter Shloka Mehta got married to Akash Ambani, who is the son of Mukesh Ambani, a billionaire and richest person in India. Russell Mehta is the father-in-law of Akash Ambani and the samdhi of Mukesh Ambani.

Russell Mehta leads the Rosy Blue India firm, which is the top diamond company in India. Rosy Blue also reported a revenue of Rs 5599 crore in the financial year 2022. Russell Mehta has a net worth of Rs 1,844 crore, which is a massive amount of wealth but almost nothing compared to his samdhi Mukesh Ambani, who has a net worth of Rs 8,450 crore.

