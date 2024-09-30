Meet man who is closely related to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, owns multi-crore business, his famous daughter is...

Born in 1965 in Mumbai, Russell began his career in the diamond industry in the 1980s, working alongside his father and brothers in their family business.

The Ambani family frequently garners attention for their thriving businesses and opulent lifestyle, but those in their circle also enjoy a life of luxury.

Today, we focus on Russell Mehta, the father of Shloka Mehta, who is married to Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani.

Russell Mehta is a prominent businessman in India and owns Rosy Blue, a company valued at thousands of crores with substantial annual revenue. Founded by his father, Arunkumar Ramniklal Mehta, Russell has significantly contributed to the firm's success as the managing director of Rosy Blue India, a leading player in diamond trading and manufacturing. His daughter Shloka serves as a director in the company.

Russell is married to Mona Mehta and they have three children: Viraj, Diya, and Shloka. Viraj is married to Nisha Sheth, daughter of Bharat Sheth, owner of Great Eastern Shipping. Diya married Ayush Jatia in a lavish ceremony in Bahrain in 2017; Ayush is the son of Amit Jatia, who operates McDonald's franchises in southern and western India.

Shloka Mehta married Akash Ambani in 2019, making Russell Mehta the father-in-law of Akash and the samdhi (father-in-law) of Mukesh Ambani.

Regarding financial standing, Russell Mehta's Rosy Blue generated revenues of Rs 5,599 crore in 2022. His net worth is estimated at Rs 1,844 crore, which is substantial but dwarfed by Mukesh Ambani's staggering net worth of Rs 8,450 crore.