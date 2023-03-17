Meet Ruchi Verma, Delhi woman who built Rs 5 crore revenue firm alone working from home

Ruchi Verma: Her company is completely bootstrapped. She has invested almost no capital.

Ruchi Verma is an inspiration for women who want to embark on their entrepreneurial journey. Without any support, she started her business amid the coronavirus pandemic, and with her resolve and industry, built a solid brand. Her company is now growing at break-neck speed. Here's her story.

Ruchi Verma is a native of Bihar's Darbhanga. She comes from a middle-class family. Since childhood, she was interested in arts. After school, she took admission in Mumbai's National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). She learnt Indian designs at the institute.

After NIFT, she got a job at The Shirt Company where she used to design clothes for Barbie Dolls. She later joined Westside where she designed clothes for young girls. She had to come to Delhi-NCR from Mumbai as her husband got transferred here. She had to quit her job.

After this, she decided to build her own company.

Ruchi began her business from home. She invested Rs 2.5 lakh and launched her brand called Aaruvi Ruchi Verma. She started making maternity clothes and tunics. Her first collection had 15 types of dresses. She decided to make a niche in the field of maternity fashion as there were not many brands in the market.

Ruchi noticed that the existing products in the market weren't good, their prints weren't good. She concentrated on these faucets of designing. She wanted to launch offline stores but because of the coronavirus, she had to launch the business online.

Gradually, she enhanced her portfolio with 50 styles. Soon, marketplaces like Ajio, Myntra, FirstCry and Nykaa Fashion started taking interest in her products whose starting price was Rs 1500.

Ruchi told GNT that she never stopped working on her designs despite initial success. For other works, she collaborated with other companies. She outsourced all the other aspects of the business to others. She launched her website in June last year and launched her first casual wear collection.

Her company is completely bootstrapped. She has invested almost no capital, has no employees and zero cost. She has also outsourced the manufacturing of the dresses. Ruchi's business is expanding at the rate of 30 percent per month.

In this financial year, she is looking at the ARR of Rs 5 crore.