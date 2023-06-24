Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Gurgaon woman with Rs 2600 crore net worth who built 2 firms worth Rs 52000 crore, IITian was rejected 73 times

OfBusiness, Oxyzo: Ruchi Kalra's husband Asish Mohapatra handles one company, Ruchi handles the other.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Meet Gurgaon woman with Rs 2600 crore net worth who built 2 firms worth Rs 52000 crore, IITian was rejected 73 times
Ruchi Kalra: Oxyzo's revenue last year was Rs 570 crore. Its profit is Rs 197.3 crore.

The story of Ruchi Kalra is very unique. She is the only woman in India to have made two companies with a valuation of over 1 billion dollars (unicorns). More special thing is that both companies are profitable.

Ruchi Kalra's husband Asish Mohapatra handles one company, Ruchi handles the other. Ruchi Kalra manages Oxyzo. They are truly the power couple of the business world.

Oxyzo is a Delhi-based financial services startup. It offers credit solutions and loans to SMEs. The couple's first business was OfBusiness. Oxyzo was opened. It is an offshoot of their core business.

Oxyzo's revenue last year was Rs 570 crore. Its profit is Rs 197.3 crore.

OfBusiness sells raw material and industrial supplies. The company's valuation is a whopping Rs 44000 crore. She is the CEO of Oxyzo which lends money. It raised 200 million dollars at a valuation of Rs 8200 crores.

She completed her engineering from IIT Delhi. She did MBA from ISB Hyderabad. Before that, she worked for McKinsey for eight years. Both the offices are in Gurgaon. The company has been profitable since its inception in 2017.

In FY 2022, OfBusiness' revenue was Rs 7269 crore. Her philosophy is simple: exact profit from every transaction.

In 2016, 72 investors rejected their idea.

Her net worth is Rs 2600 crore, according to Hurun list.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check eligibility
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.