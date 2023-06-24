Meet Gurgaon woman with Rs 2600 crore net worth who built 2 firms worth Rs 52000 crore, IITian was rejected 73 times

Ruchi Kalra: Oxyzo's revenue last year was Rs 570 crore. Its profit is Rs 197.3 crore.

The story of Ruchi Kalra is very unique. She is the only woman in India to have made two companies with a valuation of over 1 billion dollars (unicorns). More special thing is that both companies are profitable.

Ruchi Kalra's husband Asish Mohapatra handles one company, Ruchi handles the other. Ruchi Kalra manages Oxyzo. They are truly the power couple of the business world.

Oxyzo is a Delhi-based financial services startup. It offers credit solutions and loans to SMEs. The couple's first business was OfBusiness. Oxyzo was opened. It is an offshoot of their core business.

Oxyzo's revenue last year was Rs 570 crore. Its profit is Rs 197.3 crore.

OfBusiness sells raw material and industrial supplies. The company's valuation is a whopping Rs 44000 crore. She is the CEO of Oxyzo which lends money. It raised 200 million dollars at a valuation of Rs 8200 crores.

She completed her engineering from IIT Delhi. She did MBA from ISB Hyderabad. Before that, she worked for McKinsey for eight years. Both the offices are in Gurgaon. The company has been profitable since its inception in 2017.

In FY 2022, OfBusiness' revenue was Rs 7269 crore. Her philosophy is simple: exact profit from every transaction.

In 2016, 72 investors rejected their idea.

Her net worth is Rs 2600 crore, according to Hurun list.