Meet RS Sodhi, man with Rs 1450 first salary who built Rs 71,000 cr brand; he will help Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani

Who is RS Sodhi? The Reliance Consumer Products Limited has been aggressively expanding this business of the company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

RS Sodhi joined Amul as a senior sales officer in 1982. He has now reportedly joined Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. (File)
RS Sodhi joined Amul as a senior sales officer in 1982. He has now reportedly joined Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. (File)

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has hired dairy industry's senior leader, RS Sodhi, who resigned in January as the managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Foundation. The body runs Amul, one of the world's largest milk-producing companies. Sodhi remained with the company for over four decades. He joined the company in 1982 when Amul's revenue was Rs 121 crore. In 2022-23, the provisional unduplicated group turnover of member unions of the Amul group had crossed Rs 72,000 crore. The company's revenue was over Rs 55000 crore last fiscal.

Reliance hasn't officially declared anything but the Times of India reported that it is likely that he will help Isha Ambani-led retail business. He may help grow Reliance's grocery business. He can help the company solidify its position in the sector of fruit and vegetable retail.

The Reliance Consumer Products Limited has been aggressively expanding this business of the company. They have launched several products, including Campa Cola. They have also introduced personal care products.

Sodhi is not the first senior industry leader to have joined Reliance's retail arm. Former Coca-Cola India president T Krishnakumar has also joined the company.

Sodhi could also be asked to lead the dairy and value-added dairy segment. 

Who is RS Sodhi?

Sodhi joined Amul as a senior sales officer in 1982. He was elevated as the managing director of the company in June 2010.

He is an engineer by training. He did his course from Udaipur's CTAE. He did his MBA from the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IIRMA). He also received an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science from the University of Anand Agriculture.

He is a native of Delhi. He studied in Delhi' municipal school.

Before being elevated as the MD, he headed the company's marketing and sales verticals for two decades. He is credited for the company's blockbuster campaigns like ‘world’s original energy drink’ and Amul Dhoodh Peeta Hai India.

When he joined the company, its turnover was Rs 8000. In 13 years, he grew the company to a turnover of Rs 72000 crore.

His first salary was only Rs 1450 in Amul.

