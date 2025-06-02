Meet woman, Philanthropist and businesswoman, who has emerged as India's richest woman and third richest individual in India, after Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, a Philanthropist and businesswoman has emerged as India's richest woman and third richest individual in India, after Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Roshni, at the age of 44, is the fifth richest woman globally and the first Indian woman in the top 10, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. She has also been ranked twice in the Forbes World's most powerful women list. From her net worth to her philanthropist work, let's know more about Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, 44, is an Indian businesswoman and daughter of billionaire Shiva Nadar. She was born in 1982 in New Delhi. Roshni Nadar Malhotra pursued her undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University in Illinois, United States. She later pursued a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree at the Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University.

Roshni is married to Shikhar Malhotra, They got married in 2009. Shikhar Malhotra is the CEO and Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare. The couple have two sons, They are blessed with two sons, Armaan and Jahaan.

Roshni worked as a news producer at Sky News in the UK, before she joined her father's HCL in 2009. Within a year at HCL, she was given the responsibility of CEO and executive director of HCL Corp.

Richest woman in India

Roshni Nadar is the chairperson of HCL Technologies. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, she is the first Indian woman to make it to the list of the global top 10 female billionaires.

Her father HCL Tech founder, Shiv Nadar transferred a 47% stake in HCL Corporation and 47% shareholding in both Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Private Limited to her, as a gift. She now holds a largest stake in HCL Corporation, which has significantly increased her wealth.

At present, her net worth is estimated at Rs 3.5 lakh crore (approximately $40 billion). Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have net worth $108 billion (₹9 lakh crore) and $59.6 billion (₹5.6 trillion) respectively. Shiv Nadar's net worth is US$36.5 billion.

Philanthropist

Roshni Nadar Malhotra founded The Habitats Trust in 2018, to preserve India's natural habitats and indigenous species to conserve ecosystems. She is also the trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, focusing on education reforms. The foundation runs the non profit Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering in Chennai.