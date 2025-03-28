Roshni joined HCL Technologies in 2009 and became a board member in 2013. In July 2020, she succeeded her father as Chairperson of the company, becoming the first woman to lead a listed IT firm in India.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, is the first woman billionaire to enter India’s top 10 richest individuals with a net worth of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Ranked third in the country just after Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, she is the fifth richest woman according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025 globally. This also makes her the first Indian woman to feature in the global top 10 wealthiest women. Her rise in wealth is attributed to a strategic succession plan by her father, Shiv Nadar, who transferred a 47% stake in HCL Technologies to her.

Early Life and Education



Born in 1981 in New Delhi, Roshni is the only child of Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, and Kiran Nadar, an art collector and philanthropist. She completed her schooling at Vasant Valley School and pursued a degree in Communication from Northwestern University, USA. She later earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Professional Journey



Roshni joined HCL Technologies in 2009 and became a board member in 2013. In July 2020, she succeeded her father as Chairperson of the company, becoming the first woman to lead a listed IT firm in India. Under her leadership, HCL continues to thrive as a $12 billion tech giant. She also serves as a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on education and has established several premier institutions across India.

Roshni is deeply involved in philanthropy. She is the founder of The Habitats Trust, which works to protect India’s natural habitats and wildlife. She is also associated with various global advisory boards such as the Dean’s Advisory Council at MIT School of Engineering and The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

Roshni is married to Shikhar Malhotra, Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare. The couple resides in New Delhi with their two sons.