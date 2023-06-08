Meet Romesh Wadhwani, Karachi-born IITian with Rs 42000 crore net worth who landed in US with 2.5 dollars

Romesh Wadhwani: His brother Sunil opened the Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence in Mumbai, India's first AI institute. (File)

Romesh Wadhwani's life story is very inspirational. He was born 10 days after India attained freedom in 1947. He had to face the brunt of partition. He arrived in Delhi as a refugee. He had polio when he was 2. However, despite the challenges, he became one of the richest men in the world. He is the chairman of SymphonyAI and Concert AI, which is valued over Rs 32000 crore.

Being born in Karachi, he migrated to India when he was a baby. He was always good at studies. He completed his B.Tech degree from IIT Bombay. He moved to the US in 1969 for further studies. He had only 2.5 dollars when he arrived. He did his electrical engineering PHD from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. He always wanted to own his own company. He started his firm when he was just 25 years of age.

Romesh Wadhwani made his first software in 1972 which was linked to energy management and security in commercial buildings.

Romesh Wadhwani reached out to 125 companies for investment, only 1 invested. He was rejected 124 times. He sold the business.

He also built a robot company. His first two companies were moderately successful.

Romesh Wadhwani later moved to Silicon Valley and built his third company.

He was reborn as an entrepreneur.

In 2000, a company he acquired was sold for 9.3 billion dollars.

In 2002, he founded Symphony Technology Group, a private equity firm that invests in software. Its revenue was 2.5 billion dollars in 2012.

Wadhwani created Symphony in 2017. In 2021, the company's revenue was 220 million dollars.

His brother Sunil opened the Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence in Mumbai, India's first AI institute. They pumped in Rs 200 crore into the project.

He has pledged 80 percent of his wealth to charity. A significant part of the money will go to India. In 2020, he was awarded Padma Shri in 2020.