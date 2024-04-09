Meet man who cleared medical exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 22, quit IAS job due to...

While many consider cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination as the ultimate aim, Roman Saini's journey exemplifies a trajectory that diverges from this stereotype. At just 16, Saini became the youngest person to clear the AIIMS admission exam. By 18, he had already authored a research paper for a prestigious medical publication.

The icing on the cake was clearing the UPSC exam by 22 achieving the coveted position of an IAS officer and serving as a district collector in Madhya Pradesh. However, this was not enough for Saini as he wanted to venture into entrepreneurship.

In 2015, Saini and Gaurav Munjal and Hemesh Singh founded Unacademy under the umbrella of Sorting Hat Technologies. Leveraging Munjal's successful YouTube channel, they transformed Unacademy into a powerhouse in the ed-tech industry.

Unacademy's innovative approach democratized education, particularly for UPSC aspirants, by providing affordable and accessible coaching through online platforms.

Saini's role as a co-founder and driving force behind Unacademy is undeniable. His vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the company's trajectory, propelling it to a valuation of Rs 26,000 crore.

As of 2022, Gaurav Munjal as CEO of Unacademy, commanded a salary of Rs. 1.58 crore, while Hemesh Singh earned Rs. 1.19 crore. Saini received a salary of Rs 88 lakh