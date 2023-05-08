Photo: LinkedIn | Meet Rohit Negi, IIT-graduate who is farmer's son received mega salary package at Uber, monthly earning is...

Success is always a very fruitful product of working hard and with all of your energy. Students work tirelessly in large corporations and international businesses to obtain their dream positions. The ambition of the majority of college students—an eight-figure beginning salary package—has come true for a MTech student from IIT Guwahati.

The global company Uber made Rohit Negi, the son of a small farmer from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, a job offer worth a whopping Rs 2.05 crore.

Who is Rohit Negi?

Rohit, a software engineer from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, was an IIT postgraduate student when he was offered a position at the firm. His starting pay will be approximately Rs 96 lakh, with a cost to the company of Rs 2.05 crore.

Rohit revealed that he belongs to a lower-middle-class household when recalling his travels. The monthly costs for his family are less than Rs 10,000. Her mother is a stay-at-home mom, while his father is a farmer. He also has a sister who is a nurse. For my family, receiving a parcel worth Rs 2.05 crore is an incredible feeling.

For Rohit, getting to his ideal package wasn't simple. He wasn't the most diligent student in the class, and his grades in high school and college were ordinary. Even after graduating, he had trouble finding work. Rohit claims that only WIPRO used to choose college candidates from his school for a package of Rs 3.5 lakh. "There were a lot of students at the college, but there weren't many opportunities available," stated Rohit.

Rohit worked hard and got a decent grade on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), which helped him get into IIT Guwahati. Rohit changed his fate by working hard and being determined. One lakh students took the GATE exam in 2020, and Rohit received a rank of 202.

According to media sources, this result assisted him in receiving an MTech admission to IIT Guwahati. Rohit has been working as a software engineer at the company for 11 months after getting a staggering salary package worth Rs 2 crore from Uber. Apart from this, he also has a YouTube channel where he provides guidance to students on GATE and placements.