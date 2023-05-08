Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Rohit Negi, IIT-graduate who is farmer's son received mega salary package at Uber, monthly earning is...

The global company Uber made Rohit Negi, the son of a small farmer from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, a job offer worth a whopping Rs 2.05 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

Meet Rohit Negi, IIT-graduate who is farmer's son received mega salary package at Uber, monthly earning is...
Photo: LinkedIn | Meet Rohit Negi, IIT-graduate who is farmer's son received mega salary package at Uber, monthly earning is...

Success is always a very fruitful product of working hard and with all of your energy. Students work tirelessly in large corporations and international businesses to obtain their dream positions. The ambition of the majority of college students—an eight-figure beginning salary package—has come true for a MTech student from IIT Guwahati.

The global company Uber made Rohit Negi, the son of a small farmer from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, a job offer worth a whopping Rs 2.05 crore. 

Who is Rohit Negi?

Rohit, a software engineer from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, was an IIT postgraduate student when he was offered a position at the firm. His starting pay will be approximately Rs 96 lakh, with a cost to the company of Rs 2.05 crore.

Rohit revealed that he belongs to a lower-middle-class household when recalling his travels. The monthly costs for his family are less than Rs 10,000. Her mother is a stay-at-home mom, while his father is a farmer. He also has a sister who is a nurse. For my family, receiving a parcel worth Rs 2.05 crore is an incredible feeling.

READ | Meet Anand Shukla and Srinivasan Venkatachary, two IIT-alumni who are key players in Apple vs Google AI war

For Rohit, getting to his ideal package wasn't simple. He wasn't the most diligent student in the class, and his grades in high school and college were ordinary. Even after graduating, he had trouble finding work. Rohit claims that only WIPRO used to choose college candidates from his school for a package of Rs 3.5 lakh. "There were a lot of students at the college, but there weren't many opportunities available," stated Rohit.

Rohit worked hard and got a decent grade on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), which helped him get into IIT Guwahati. Rohit changed his fate by working hard and being determined. One lakh students took the GATE exam in 2020, and Rohit received a rank of 202.

According to media sources, this result assisted him in receiving an MTech admission to IIT Guwahati. Rohit has been working as a software engineer at the company for 11 months after getting a staggering salary package worth Rs 2 crore from Uber. Apart from this, he also has a YouTube channel where he provides guidance to students on GATE and placements.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to Rihanna, check photos of stunning outfits worn by celebs on 'champagne carpet'
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 688 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.