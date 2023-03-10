Search icon
Meet Rohit Jawa, the new CEO of Hindustan Unilever ltd, check his St Stephen’s College connection

Rohit Jawa has been appointed as the new CEO of Hindustan Unilever LTD (HUL), A senior official of the UK-based parent entity Unilever, as its next managing director and chief executive officer. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

Rohit Jawa is the new CEO of HUL

Rohit Jawa will be appointed for a five-year period that will come into effect from June 27, 2023, the FMCG giant informed the stock exchanges. Jawa will succeed MD and CEO Sanjiv Mehta, who has been at the helm of Hindustan Unilever since 2013. Sanjiv became the MD and CEO of HUL in October 2013, leading the business through a period of sustained growth.

About Rohit Jawa

56-year-old Jawa started working with the Unilever group more than three decades ago. Currently based in London, Jawa holds an MBA in Marketing from Delhi's faculty of Management studies. He did his Bachelor of Science from St. Stephens College, Delhi. 

Jawa recently got an Executive Education Certificate in Advanced Management Program, Business Administration and Management, General from Harvard Business School.

