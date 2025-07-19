Meet one of India's richest women with net worth of Rs 7000000000​​, who is closely related to Ratan Tata, she is...

Meet woman, a corporate icon with staggering net worth. She is among the wealthiest women in India. She comes from an influential family, she is wife of...

Rohiqa Mistry, a corporate icon with staggering net worth, and wife of late business tycoon Cyrus Mistry. She is among the wealthiest women in India. She comes from an influential family, her father is senior advocate Iqbal Chagla and her mother is Roshan Chagla. She is the granddaughter of jurist M.C Chagla. Her brother, Riyaz Chagla, was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court in 2017.Rohiqa Chagla (Mistry) was married to Cyrus Mistry in 1992. The couple was married for 30 years before his untimely demise, and has two sons, Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry.

Her husband Cyrus Mistry, was an Indian-born Irish billionaire businessman, who also serves as the chairman of Tata Group. Cyrus Mistry tragically died in a car crash at the age of 54 in 2022. He was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, a construction tycoon who also died in 2022 (same year).

Rohiqa Mistry net worth

Rohiqa Mistry has inherited the wealth and her husband Cyrus Mistry's 18.4%stakes in the family empire, after his untimely demise. As per reports, Rohiqa Mistry's net worth is somewhere between Rs 56,000 crore to 77,000 crore ($7 billion to $9.3 billion). As per Forbes, her net worth was $7B in 2023.

Relation to Ratan Tata

Rohiqa Mistry is closely connected to the Tata family. Professionally, her husband had serves as the chairman of Tata group. However, Cyrus Mistry was ousted in 2016 from the chairman position. This led to a rift between the Tata family and Mistry Family, and many legal disputes.

Mistry family is also one of the largest stakeholder in Tata Sons. Despite Cyrus’s removal from the chairman position, the Mistry family retained an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons through the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, making them one of the largest shareholders in the Tata conglomerate. This stake remains the family’s most valuable asset.

On the personal front, Cyrus Mistry’s sister Aloo Mistry is married to Noel Tata, who is the half-brother of Ratan Tata.