Meet Rohini Nilekani, wife of Infosys co-founder and India's most generous woman, donated Rs 120 crore last year

Well-known author Rohini Nilekani's majority of donations were made in the areas of environmental sustainability and education.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

The wife of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Rohini Nilekani is among the most well-known philanthropists in India, ranking first on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy Women's List 2022 with a yearly donation of Rs 120 crore. Well-known author Rohini's majority of donations were made in the areas of environmental sustainability and education.

Who is Rohini Nilekani?

Indian novelist and philanthropist Rohini Nilekani is in charge of the Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies at the moment. She also co-founded Pratham Books, a nonprofit children's company, and EkStep, a nonprofit educational platform. She also established the Arghyam foundation to support national projects for sustainable water and sanitation.

She began her career as a journalist, working for prestigious publications.

Rohini Nilekhani: Early years, academic career, and wealth

In Bombay, India, Rohini was raised in a middle-class household. Her mother worked as a housewife, and her father was an engineer. She graduated from Elphinstone College with a degree in French literature. Rohini Nilekani publicly owns 1 equity, according to corporate shareholdings recorded for December 31, 2022, with a net worth of over Rs. 4,878.0 Cr, according to Trendlyne. According to Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, the Nilekani family's net worth is presently $1.7 billion.

Rohini's contribution in building Infosys

When Nandan Nilekani founded Infosys in 1981 with six other software engineers, Rohini and he had just gotten married. According to Women's Web, she says she put all she had—a total of Rs 10,000—into the business. As a result, when the business saw amazing success, she became wealthy on her own, independent of Nandan. It demonstrates how she created income that belonged to her alone by choosing to keep a personal stake in the business.

