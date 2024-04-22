Meet Rohan Murty, son of billionaire Narayana Murthy who left Rs 647000 crore Infosys to build his firm, net worth is…

We are talking about Rohan Murty, son of Narayan Murty, founder of India's largest IT company Infosys, and Sudha Murty, a renowned author, philanthropist, and female engineer at Tata Motors. His sister is Akshata Murty, the spouse of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

People with successful family businesses mostly join and work for, but some rare people choose to create their own identity through hard work and determination by starting from scratch.

Despite the shadows of success of his parents, Rohan has forged a unique pathway to success.

Rohan Murty was born and raised in a supportive home with inspiring parents, where he got a passion for programming and invention, which fuelled his inquisitive mind. He did his schooling at Bangalore's Bishop Cotton Boys' School.

Thereafter, he went to Cornell University for his graduation in Bachelor's in computer science. He then pursued PhD in computer engineering at Harvard University with a specialization in opportunistic wireless networks.

Thereafter, he joined Infosys for a brief period. But later left it and co-founded his startup Soroco in 2014 with famous computer scientists Arjun Narayan and George Nychis. The company transformational in the technology sector and specializes in technology using artificial intelligence resources. He led his startup's technological operations.

In the recent past, the company saw major rapid expansion. Ambitious strategies are being developed to attain profits by seizing a $15 billion market that includes 500 million white-collar employees globally, Forbes reported. The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) states that Soroco's top-line revenues for 2022 is $18 million (Rs 1,48,06,75,500 or Rs 148 crore) although Soroco didn’t confirm.

With the privilege of being Narayana Murthy's son, Rohan also got a massive share of Infosys, a company worth Rs 5.55 trillion (Rs 5.55 lakh crore). As per Business Today, Rohan Murty, who owned 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 per cent of Infosys, got Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income, which adds to his whopping net worth. Recently, his four-month-old son Ekagrah Murty received a gift of Infosys shares worth Rs 240 crore from Narayana Murthy.