Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, often trends on social media for his vision, philanthropy, and business achievements. While many admire his simple and minimalist lifestyle, some criticize his views on work-life balance.

Despite the criticism surrounding his opinions on hard work, it's undeniable that he built one of India's largest tech companies, which now boasts a market capitalization of over Rs 690,000 crore.

Unlike many other successful entrepreneurs who continue their family legacy, Narayana Murthy’s son, Rohan Murthy, has chosen his own path. Similar to his father, Rohan left his position at Infosys to launch his own company. For those unfamiliar, Rohan Murthy was once the vice president at Infosys before founding Soroco, a digital transformation firm that focuses on AI-driven automation.

As the son of N.R. Narayana Murthy, Rohan inherited 1.45% of Infosys' shares, which were valued at $80 billion in 2022, positioning him as the second-largest individual shareholder.

Before starting his career, Rohan Murthy attended Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore. He graduated from Cornell University and later earned a PhD in computer engineering from Harvard University. Rohan was greatly influenced by his mother, Sudha Murthy, a best-selling author, philanthropist, and trailblazing female engineer at Tata Motors.