Meet Rishabh Agarwal, IIT grad, hired by Mark Zuckerberg for Meta Superintelligence Labs, now resigned due to...

After graduating from IIT Bombay, Rishabh has worked across Google Brain, DeepMind, and Meta for over 7.5 years.

Rishabh Agarwal, an AI researcher, has resigned from Meta’s Superintelligence Lab. He was hired by the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company five months ago at a million-dollar salary. Agarwal has revealed his decision on X, saying he is on notice period and this will be his last week in the company. He added that he 'really enjoyed' working with the team. "After 7.5 years across Google Brain, DeepMind, and Meta, I felt the pull to take on a different kind of risk," he wrote on X.

Who is Rishabh Agarwal?

He is an AI researcher who joined Meta Superintelligence Labs as a Research Scientist in April this year. Agarwal is an alumnus of IIT Bombay, where he studied Computer Science and Engineering. He currently works on reinforcement learning and reasoning in the LLama team at Meta, based out of Montreal. Moreover, he is also an Adjunct Professor at McGill University.

Rishabh Agarwal's career

Agarwal started his career as an intern with Saavn’s Search and Algorithms division, and then interned at Tower Research Capital’s Algorithm trading division. He was also a research intern at Waymo. In June 2018, he joined Google Brain as a Senior Research Scientist and worked there for five years, advancing deep reinforcement learning (Deep RL). Alongside his research roles, Agarwal has also been involved in academia, teaching at McGill University as an Adjunct Professor.

Rishabh Agarwal's education qualifications

He is an IIT graduate who studied Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay. His undergraduate research focused on 'approximating the evaluation function in Scrabble'. He later pursued a PhD in Artificial Intelligence at Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute in Canada.