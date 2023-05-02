Meet Riju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath's brother-in-law who is way richer than her, his net worth is...

Byju Raveendran and wife Divya Gokulnath (Photo - Byju's website)

As the massive edtech company Byju’s is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, the fate remains uncertain for its co-founders Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath, and her brother-in-law Riju Raveendran.

Riju Raveendran is the younger brother of Byju Raveendran and brother-in-law of Divya Gokulnath, who co-founded the edtech company Byju’s along with his family members. Despite being a small shareholder, his total net worth is massive.

Riju Raveendran is one of the key shareholders and board members of the edtech company Think and Learn and is currently serving as the director of Byju’s, which he founded with his brother and sister-in-law back in 2012.

Why is Riju Raveendran? Know his net worth

Riju Raveendran is one of the key leaders of the edtech company Byju’s, and has been on the journey to develop the company along with his brother Byju Raveendra since the beginning. He is currently associated with the overseas operation and administration of the company.

Riju Raveendran has a love for sports and has a deep interest in playing tennis and football. While he owns a small stake in Byju’s parent company Think and Learn, he has a more massive net worth than his sister-in-law Divya Gokulnath, who is the prime founder of the company.

Byju Raveendran’s younger brother has been associated with his edtech company since the beginning, and has a whopping net worth of USD 1.3 billion, according to Forbes. This amount comes out to over Rs 10,645 crore, which makes him richer than his sister-in-law Divya Gokulnath, who has a net worth of Rs 4,550 crore.

Why is Byju’s under investigation?

The Enforcement Directorate recently raided the premises of offices and homes owned by Byju Raveendran in relation to FEMA violation allegations of his edtech company Byju’s Learning App.

After conducting the searches, the ED said that they found that the edtech company had received foreign direct investment (FDI) of about Rs 28,000 crore during 2011-2023.

READ | Byju Raveendran: Math tutor who married student Divya Gokulnath, owns Rs 26700 crore